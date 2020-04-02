Oprah Winfrey Announces Massive Donation To ‘Help Americans’ In Cities Across The Country During Coronavirus Outbreak

Oprah Winfrey announced Thursday that she will be donating $10 million to “help Americans” in cities across the country during the fight against the coronavirus.

"I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," the 66-year-old actress and former talk show host tweeted. The post was noted by The Hill.

"For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, watch this free AppleTV+ conversation here," she added, along with a link to the chat on "Oprah Talks."

In the clip, Winfrey continued, while talking via video to chef José Andrés and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, "I know everybody can't donate a million dollars but I feel like this is the central place to go if you really want to do something."

“Everybody who’s sitting at home and thinking, I don’t know what to do and I don’t know where to give my money to, I know I can trust my money in your hands,” she added.

In a second post she wrote, “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity.”

Winfrey’s donation is the latest one from celebrities who have donated millions during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dolly Parton announced that she was donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research underway to find a cure for COVID-19.