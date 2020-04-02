PAC-12 Has Emergency Fund Of At Least $22.5 Million

The PAC-12 is sitting on a solid pile of cash amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to The Mercury News, the conference sent out a memo claiming to have a minimum of $22.5 million in emergency reserve funds.

It’s unclear if it’ll be tapped into amid the ongoing pandemic surrounding coronavirus, but it’s apparently there if the conference needs it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:25pm PST

On the surface, that sounds like a lot of money, and sitting on a reserve of $20 million certainly isn’t a bad situation to be in.

The PAC-12 will be much better off than most smaller conferences. There’s no question about that, but I seriously wonder how long $20 million can last.

To put it simply, if the football season doesn’t happen, I doubt $20 million will last long to keep things above water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:43pm PST

The PAC-12 and all the other conferences out there are going to lose a hell of a lot more than $20 million if the football season doesn’t happen.

As one AD put, we’ll be looking at something out of the Great Depression.

More than 1/4th of FBS ADs that responded to @Stadium survey believe there’s a 50% chance a full CFB season won’t be played because of COVID-19. “If we aren’t back (playing) by the fall, it will look like the Great Depression & we’ll be in soup lines” https://t.co/DNJW5d6ejh — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 31, 2020

Let’s hope I’m very wrong and the season goes off without a hitch. The alternative is an ugly thing to think about.