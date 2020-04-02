If Another Pandemic Or Disaster Strikes, Be Sure You And Your Love Ones Are Prepared

Let’s face it, virtually nobody saw Covid-19 coming. But that doesn’t mean that you and your family have to stay unprepared for future conflicts. The reality is that across the US, tornadoes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters provide legitimate threats to your safety and well-being on a yearly basis. You need to be ready at a moment’s notice for situations like this (or future panademics). In that case, if you’re looking for something that has a grab-and-go factor, that you can literally store away with an incredible shelf life for that worst case scenario, that option may have just popped up.

A team called ‘Outbreak Provisions‘ created a possible solution to that ‘worse case’ that we all have thought about at one time or another. And not just for one or two….with a 10 Person Survival Kit’ (that comes pre-packed and assembled in U.S.A.), there’s enough supplies for ten people to survive on for around 72 hours or more.

This 10 person survival kit is perfect to have on hand to help support family and friends

*N95 masks are no longer included in kits as masks have been re-purposed to providing healthcare workers and patients with access

Essentially, this is perfect for the ‘drop everything and go’ scenario; the kit has an amazing shelf-life of five years, which lasts far beyond any emergency food you may have been Googling.

Of course, you can add your own items, but what you see above is all included, with enough nutrition for up to 10 adults to survive for at least three days.

First and perhaps most importantly is the first-aid kit, because you actually want to ensure your survival. Something you may not recognize is the ‘mylar blanket‘ – more affectionately known as an Astronaut or Space Blanket – is a thin, light-weight and very shiny/futuristic looking blanket used by astronauts in space meant to minimize the amount of heat loss from a person’s body.

If you’re running out of water, you can use one of the 20 purification tablets good for one liter of water each. You can do this in the accompanying hydration bag.

All of these items (along with sanitary wipes and a radio so you can keep in ‘the know’), are essential when we’re in our most vulnerable scenarios.

In line with the ‘keeping you alive’ theme, an emergency poncho to keep you dry and a survival whistle, which comes with a flint starter to start fires, as well as a signal mirror. Water-proof matches are included for especially harsh conditions, and a hand-rechargeable flashlight means you won’t need batteries nor an outlet to see your way around.

In terms of the aforementioned nutrition, neatly packed on your behalf are 12, four-ounce water pouches, with a five-year shelf life, along with another dozen 400-calorie food bars; all U.S. Coast Guard approved.

But just remember that the best part about these packs is they can sit virtually or literally untouched for up to five years for whenever they are needed.

If you want to pick up any kits for yourself, head over to the Outbreak Provision website, where you can find a plethora of supplies and various products to use in case of emergency.

