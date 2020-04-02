Reagan Economist Has An Exclusive Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Stephen Moore, an economist with FreedomWorks, was an economic adviser to President Ronald Reagan.
At the end of his recent interview with Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc, Moore delivered an exclusive message for all of the Daily Caller Patriots. His full interview will be published in the coming days.
WATCH:
Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and — if you haven’t already — go subscribe to our channel.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.
Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.
Also make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:
Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v
And Facebook: https://goo.gl/
And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/
And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!