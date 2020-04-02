EXCLUSIVE: Rear Adm. John Polowczyk — Coronavirus Supply Chain Lead — Explains How FEMA Is Distributing Equipment To The Front Lines

Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, leader of the coronavirus Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force, joined Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview on how the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to distribute much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) across the country.
Polowczyk explained FEMA’s four-pronged approach to fighting the pandemic, gave details on “Project Air Bridge,” and explained how FEMA is working with the White House’s Peter Navarro to coordinate the production of PPE under the Defense Production Act (DPA).
WATCH:
