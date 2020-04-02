Sam Dekker Tweets Former Duke Star Justise Winslow Touched The Ball On Infamous Play In The 2015 National Title Game

Former Wisconsin Badgers star Sam Dekker dropped an epic tweet for basketball fans Thursday morning.

In response to former Duke forward Justise Winslow tweeting, “just a reminder…,” Dekker responded, “that u touched the ball.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

that u touched the ball https://t.co/bAzTmAOulc — Sam Dekker (@dekker) April 2, 2020

Winslow famously touched the ball during the 2015 national title game late in the action, but refs still gave it to Duke.

It’s one of the worst calls in the history of organized sports.

Never let people forget, Sam. Never let them forget. Duke stole a national title from Wisconsin back in 2015, and the refs delivered it too them on a silver platter.

Let’s not also forget the fact Winslow stepped out of bounds.

Don’t forget, he also stepped out of bounds late in the game as well????????‍♂️ #OnWisconsin???? pic.twitter.com/7cXoZxUpRj — Marcus S. Horton (@MarkyMark03) April 2, 2020

I don’t care how old I get. Watching that national title game will always be one of the worst experiences of my life.

I will complain about it and shine a light on the truth until I’m not breathing anymore.

Props to Dekker for reminding people of the truth, and at least we’ll always have the Kentucky game from that year to remember!