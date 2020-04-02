Sean Payton Walks Back Claim Drew Brees Is Playing His Final Season

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has walked back a claim that quarterback Drew Brees is preparing for his final season of football.

According to ProFootballTalk, Payton said during a recent ESPN appearance that this would be Brees final year of NFL action. However, he's now throwing it in reverse.

“I’m a big dummy…I think his plan is to take it year by year,” Payton told reporters during a Wednesday call about his previous comments, according to the same ProFootballTalk report.

Well, it didn’t take long for Payton to change course on his comments at all. In fact, he did that super quickly!

If Brees is healthy, then he has at least a couple more seasons of NFL action in the tank if he wants to keep playing.

Given how the position is now protected in the league, quarterbacks can play for a long time. Tom Brady is still slinging it, and he’ll be 43 when the next season starts.

However, there’s a difference between being able to play and wanting to play. Brees has played a long time, and he might want to ride off into the sunset after this season.

Then again, he might not. Who knows? The only person who knows what Brees will do is the man himself. Everything else is just speculation.

Let us know in the comments what you think will happen!