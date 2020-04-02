Vegas Casino Mogul Shut His Doors Due To Coronavirus. He’s Still Paying 10,000 Employees Anyway

Las Vegas Sands owner Sheldon Adelson was forced to close his doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he says he won’t allow that to destroy his employees.

“I’m paying every one of our nearly 10,000 employees as though they were still working. We’re even working to make up for lost tips. I hope to do that right up until the time that we can reopen our businesses,” Adelson explained. (RELATED: ‘It’s Always About Him’: Joy Behar Says Trump Will Never Sacrifice The Economy To Stop Coronavirus)

In an op-ed for the New York Post, Adelson explained that his own upbringing — in a house where the next paycheck was never certain and they did not always know where the money was coming from — taught him the importance of taking care of his own employees.

I’ve often said the story of my career would be a true rags-to-riches account, except for the fact that my parents couldn’t even ­afford the rags. As the son of hard-working, low-income, immigrant parents, I grew up with the same anxiety people across the nation are feeling right now. Where is the next meal coming from? How can I pay the rent and electricity bill? Families are desperate to know when they can go back to work.

Adelson went on to tell a story about his father, who always put his change in a donation box when he came home for the day. “There is always someone whose need is greater than ours,” he explained.

In addition to taking care of his own workers, Adelson has made a concerted effort to help all American workers get through both the pandemic and the economic uncertainty that has come with it.

Adelson began by procuring and donating two million face masks to first responders and hospitals in both New York and his home state of Nevada.

SHELDON ADELSON bought 2M masks for donation to 1st responders & hospitals in NY & Nevada, & the U.S. Gov’t, @jacobkornbluh reports. + a source tells me Adelson’s team has told the TRUMP administration his company (@LasVegasSands) WILL NOT seek stimulus $https://t.co/WJCiBB8IiG — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) March 31, 2020

In addition, Adelson made calls in support of the recent stimulus packages that would help small businesses — and said that his companies would not seek any federal assistance for themselves.

Sheldon Adelson closed two of his Casinos, is keeping all of his employees on payroll, & lobbied all week for passage of the Senate bill to help small businesses, but will not apply for any government assistance for his own companies. CC: @BernieSanders https://t.co/Bil6ZtS5XF — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 26, 2020

The reasoning, Adelson said, was simple: “It’s not only the right thing to do — it’s good business.”