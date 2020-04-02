Sony Announces $100 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund Benefiting Medical Workers, Education And Entertainment

Music-tech giant Sony has announced a $100 million coronavirus relief fund to benefit medical workers, education and entertainment.

Sony has prepared to use resources in the “Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19” to help during the pandemic, according to a report published by Fox News.

Sony Unveils $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund https://t.co/202ThqcuuO — variety (@Variety) April 2, 2020

The relief fund is donating $10 million to various charities supporting the medical workers on the front line, Sony said. The money will also be donated to finding ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Through this fund, Sony will provide support in three areas: assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus, support for children and educators who must now work remotely, and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry, which has been greatly impacted by the spread of the virus,” Sony said in a statement to the outlet. (RELATED: Jay-Z, Rihanna Donating $1 Million Each To Coronavirus Relief Efforts)

Sony also wants to help children, after schools across America closed down in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“In the area of education, where children, who represent the next generation, are losing education opportunities as a result of school closures, Sony will explore ways to leverage its technologies in support of education activities, and cooperate with educators to implement these measures,” the statement read.

The relief fund will also support artists and creators who were impacted by postponements and cancellations in the music industry.

“Furthermore, in terms of the creative community such as music, pictures, games and animation, together with its group companies engaged in the entertainment industry, Sony will seek ways to support up-and-coming creators, artists and all those in professions supporting the industry, who have been impacted by the cancellation or postponement of concerts and live events, or the shutting down of film and television productions,” the statement continued.