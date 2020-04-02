This Cleaning Robot Uses UV Light To Kill Germs In Your Home

Now, more than ever, it’s important that we do everything we can to ensure our homes are a safe, clean space for ourselves and our families. And while doing weekly cleanings is a great way to keep bacteria and other uninvited houseguests at bay, there are some spots you can easily miss — and they’re in places you’ll definitely be touching.

If thinking about how many germs in your home are going unnoticed keeps you up at night, it’s probably time to bring in some reinforcements — and we’re not talking about a pricey cleaning crew. Say hello to the ROCKUBOT, a household cleaning tool that can eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria, germs, and mites in mere seconds. By using this sterilizing robot regularly, you can significantly lessen the chance of spreading infectious germs and airborne viruses within your home, which is something we all dream about.

Unlike other germ-killing cleaners you may use at home, the ROCKUBOT doesn’t use any harmful chemicals as it disinfects. Instead, it uses a UV-C light at 3080μW/cm² to kill nearly every nasty germ in its path. Thanks to the cleaning tool’s smart navigation technology, it can easily glide across a multitude of surfaces like your bed, desk, and even your laptop — it can even repel mites deep within your mattress that you likely had no idea were even in there.

Featured on Reuters, BuzzFeed, CNET, AOL, TechRadar, and more, this game-changing sterilizing robot has become a must-have in people’s homes all across America. And the fact that it can be handheld and set to automatic makes cleaning everyday surfaces easier than ever before.

And, don’t worry, the ROCKUBOT is equipped with 24 smart sensors that help prevent it from falling off edges or bumping into things. You can even set the thing to automatic mode since it can follow the data it obtains from the sensors. The ROCKUBOT runs on a 5,000mAh battery and even serves as a charging port for your other devices via USB cable. And since it’s so easy to carry around, you can bring it with you just about anywhere to ensure your space stays as clean as possible.

Ready to face germs and bacteria head-on? Then snag your very own ROCKUBOT, now on sale for just $99.95.

