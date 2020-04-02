‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Release Delayed To December 2020 Because Of Coronavirus

“Top Gun: Maverick” has been pushed to December amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the release of the highly-anticipated sequel with Tom Cruise has been pushed from June 24 this summer to Dec. 23, 2020.

“Top Gun: Maverick” joins a long list of movies that have been impacted by the virus.

Well, this certainly isn’t good news. It’s not good news at all, but none of us should be surprised by the Tom Cruise film getting pushed.

“Maverick” is arguably the most hyped film of the summer and it’s one of the most hyped sequels in my lifetime.

Yet, it was no match for the ongoing crisis, and we won’t get a chance to see it until Christmas.

Obviously, if it’s not actually released by Christmas, then we have some much bigger issues to worry about than the Tom Cruise film.

Hopefully, that’s not the case and we call make a trip to theaters in December. If you can’t tell, I’ve had my fill of this virus for a lifetime.