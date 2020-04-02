Trump Campaign Donates Meals To Hospitals During Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is donating meals to hospitals across the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The campaign has been calling restaurants and having meals delivered to hospitals in hard hit states such as New York, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan, according to a report published Thursday by Fox News. (RELATED: Infectious Disease Expert Says Anti-Malaria Drug Marks ‘Beginning Of The End’ Of Pandemic)



The campaign has been placing calls anonymously and has already spent tens of thousands dollars on the initiative, according to the report.

EXCLUSIVE: @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign has been quietly calling local restaurants and ordering large amounts of food to be delivered to hospitals in an effort to feed doctors,nurses& first responders and support local restaurants #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/6A3Zfe5QEz — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) April 2, 2020

“They only told us their first name,” an employee at Giovanni’s Italian Deli in Secaucus, N.J. told Fox News. “They called us, and they had us donate meals for the nurses and doctors — an assortment of things, 40 platters of pasta, salads, sandwiches.”

Another source told Fox News that the campaign was just trying to “show a thank you” to local restaurants that have been devastated by the shut down of economic activity in the U.S.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” the source said.“So nothing politically is tied to it. … We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

The Trump campaign has largely ceased activities on the ground, and the president is no longer holding rallies as his administration works to combat both the economic and health crisis currently facing the country.