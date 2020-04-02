Trump Campaign Tells Jeff Sessions To Move On — ‘Do Not Support Your Efforts’

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign on Tuesday sent a letter to Jeff Sessions, asking him to stop using the president’s name in his advertisements and telling him that the president does not support his bid for Senate.

“The Trump campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump,” the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, Michael Glassner, wrote in the letter, obtained by the New York Times.

“We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the president supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election. Nothing could be further from the truth.” The letter states that Trump “unambiguously endorse Tommy Tuberville,” and that “President Trump and his campaign do not support your efforts to return to the U.S. Senate.”

Sessions, who was expected to win the primary, served as a U.S. senator in Alabama from Jan. 3, 1997, to Feb. 8, 2017. He then accepted a job as the attorney general and resigned from the position Nov. 7, 2018. (RELATED: Top Democratic Official In Alabama Says Sen. Doug Jones Is ‘A Racist’)

Sessions will take on the former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff election, setting up a run against current Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.

Trump endorsed Truberville in March, saying “Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!”