‘Wrong In Every Way’: Trump Sends Vicious Letter To Chuck Schumer Over Coronavirus Response

President Donald Trump sent a vicious letter to Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer on Thursday, calling him “missing in action” in the fight against the coronavirus.

Trump’s letter came in response to Schumer’s own claims that Trump has mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic. The spat comes as Congress mulls passing a fourth stimulus package. (RELATED: White House Anticipates Between 100,000 And 240,000 Coronavirus Deaths)

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on the people on New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,'” Trump wrote. “No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.”

Schumer has been on a “media blitz” recently attacking Trump’s response to the coronavirus. He called on Trump to use the Defense Protection Act and appoint a military czar to direct the manufacturing of further medical equipment. Trump says in his letter that he has already done both. (RELATED: March 11 Study Found That China Could Have Prevented Global Pandemic By Acting Three Weeks Earlier)

Trump’s letter fit in one final jab near the end.

“I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a senator you are for the state of New York, until I became president.”