Ty Law Says Peyton Manning Would Get Opponents Drunk And Pump Them For Information

Ty Law recently told an awesome story about NFL legend Peyton Manning.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and former Patriots star said during an interview with "Dale & Keefe" that Manning would try to get players hammered at the Pro Bowl for information.

“He’d feed you all these mai tais, feed you all of those and then he’d come butter you up and ask you what you see. I’m like Peyton, I’m not falling for that sh*t,” Law explained as he laughed.

You can listen to his full comments below.

We asked Ty Law about when he picked off Tom Brady…but FIRST he told a different story… “Peyton would try to get you…once you get over to the Pro Bowl, you’re on the same team Peyton try to get you drunk and then try to dig into your brain…he feed you these mai tais…” pic.twitter.com/ytboUR3urN — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) April 1, 2020

This is the least surprising story I’ve ever heard about Peyton Manning. In fact, I’d be surprised if Peyton Manning didn’t try this.

The NFL icon is an all-American bro. He loves slinging footballs, hanging with the boys and throwing back cold beers.

The two-time Super Bowl champion trying to get people hammered for info during the Pro Bowl is exactly what I’d expect out of him.

Hell, what are you doing as a star quarterback if you’re not playing any and all cards in the deck for info from opponents?

Plus, who doesn’t want to drink with Peyton Manning? I’m not a mai tais kind of guy, but I’d throw them back with the iconic quarterback any day of the week.

Manning, football and alcohol all coming together sounds like one hell of a damn good time.