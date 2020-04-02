Re-Watching ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Has Been An Exhilarating Ride, And Is The Perfect Way To Kill Time During Coronavirus Isolation

I’ve been crushing season two of “Yellowstone” while in coronavirus isolation, and it’s been an exhilarating ride.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of the Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner as John Dutton. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

I think it’s one of the best shows ever made, and I’ve been crystal clear about that fact time and time again. I ordered season one and two on blu-ray shortly before coronavirus slammed America (pretty lucky on my part), and I’m currently binge watching season two.

It’s not just the perfect way to prepare for season three in June, but it’s always been a great way to pass the time. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

For those of you who don’t know, season two is every bit as dark and exciting as season one. I’m about 2/3 of the way through re-watching, and I’m enjoying every second as much as I did when it aired live.

There are so many fascinating dynamics in season two. The Beck Brothers vs. the Duttons, the Duttons forming a temporary alliance with Rainwater and Jenkins, Kayce/Rip, Beth/Jamie, Rip/Beth, Walker/Rip, Kayce/Monica and there are other examples out there as well.

Obviously, I already know how the season ends, but I’ve found myself eagerly rushing to get there. One of the best parts about season two is Kayce’s expanded role and back story.

The scene where he confronts Jenkins is one of the best moments of the season.

If you’re not already cruising through “Yellowstone” season two to pass the time, then you’re not living right!

Happy bingeing, and let’s all keep a positive attitude as we wait for season three to start in June!