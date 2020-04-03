Quarterback Anthony Brown Says He Transferred To Oregon Because Of ‘The Culture’

Anthony Brown chose the Oregon Ducks as his next football destination because of the culture.

Brown left Boston College after a junior season that ended with an ACL injury and he’ll now be tasked with leading Oregon through the PAC-12. Why did he join the Ducks? He had a very simple explanation.

“I would say the one thing that sold me was the culture there. Not the facilities or uniforms, nothing like that. The culture and how much they’re about their business,” Brown told Yahoo Sports when explaining why he decided to play for the Ducks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown is a very solid quarterback and he’s going to step into a winning situation from day one with the Ducks.

Oregon is coming off of a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin, Mario Cristobal has things rolling with the Ducks and Brown will be surrounded by more talent than he could have ever dreamed of at Boston College.

Oregon also gets a quarterback with a ton of experience to take over now that Justin Herbert is gone. Brown has proven what he can do on the field, and Cristobal will insert him into the starting lineup from day one.

If you’re a fan of the Ducks, then you have to be really happy with Brown joining the squad.