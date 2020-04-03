18 Best CBD Capsules on the Market

Do you suffer from anxiety or depression? What about insomnia or high levels of stress? Many people have turned to CBD, also known as cannabidiol, for all-natural relief from a variety of ailments. CBD is known for calming the mind while boosting the body’s ability to heal and recover. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t have any psychoactive effects, so you don’t have to worry about the risk of getting high or testing positive on a drug test.

These days, there are all sorts of CBD products on the market, including lotions, drinks and edibles. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to add CBD to your daily health regimen, consider buying CBD capsules, which contain a specific measured amount of CBD.

Keep reading to learn about 18 of the best CBD capsules on the market that are designed with holistic health and happiness in mind.

CBD capsules from Penguin are convenient, discreet and can be taken almost anywhere. Unlike other CBD products, which can take hours to feel the effects, these CBD capsules offer fast-acting relief. So, whether you need to de-stress after a long day at work or simply want better sleep at night, these capsules can give you what you’re after.

Penguin CBD capsules contain 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD that’s derived from hemp plants. The CBD is suspended in MCT oil that’s derived from coconuts. This product contains zero percent THC, so you don’t have to worry about getting high or feeling altered in any way.

Each bottle holds 30 soft gel capsules that are easily swallowed and ingested. With a precise dosage every time, it’s easy to find your sweet spot.

Meds Biotech

If you’re looking for a company that sells a variety of CBD capsules, check out Meds Biotech. Meds Biotech sells CBD oil as well as CBD isolate capsules, and each capsule contains 10 mg of industrial hemp CBD. These capsules are a quick and convenient way to ingest high-quality CBD on the go.

Meds Biotech sells traditional CBD capsules, as well as capsules that contain other added ingredients such as:

Oat fiber

Ginger

Bamboo extract

Collagen

Melatonin

Coenzyme 10

With these added herbs, you can reap even more benefits. For example, the CBD capsules that contain melatonin will help you sleep and stay asleep, while the capsules with bamboo root contain silica, an all-natural skin-strengthening organic compound, along with other amino acids.

Premium Jane

CBD capsules are a great option for all CBD users. Whether you’re looking for a good place to start or want to amplify your routine, you can’t go wrong with high-quality CBD capsules from Premium Jane.

Premium Jane CBD capsules are crafted from the finest, most CBD-rich hemp in the USA. Each capsule contains 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD, which is one of the highest dosages you’ll find on the market.

Because these capsules are lab tested for pesticides, herbicides, solvents and chemical fertilizers, you can have peace of mind that you’re consuming high-quality CBD that will offer the effects you need for better days and nights.

Veritas Farms

Veritas Farms CBD capsules are available in 10 mg and 25 mg doses. Each capsule contains CBD derived from non-GMO hemp plants grown in Pueblo, Colorado. These capsules deliver high-quality full-spectrum CBD and contain no artificial fillers.

Since these capsules contain full-spectrum CBD, you not only get the benefits of that cannabinoid, but the benefits of other cannabinoids such as CBC, CBG and CBN. There may also be trace amounts of THC (0.3 percent or less), an amount that is legal throughout the U.S.

CBDistillery

Whether you prefer CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD, you’ll find exactly what you need from CBDistillery. The company sells two different types of CBD capsules, though both contain 30 mg of CBD each, which is sure to offer the benefits you want and need.

If you’re looking for THC-free capsules, try the CBD isolate capsules. If you want to enjoy the benefits of CBD along with other cannabinoids and terpenes, choose the broad-spectrum capsules.

Capsules can be purchased by bottle in 30 or 60 counts. All CBDistillery capsules are ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as non-GMO. These capsules are tested for pure, high-quality ingredients.

Green Roads

Green Roads CBD capsules are made with hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD oil so you can enjoy the holistic effects that CBD and other cannabinoids offer. The company sells three different types of capsules. The original soft gels contain 25 mg of CBD, and a bottle contains 30 soft gels.

The CBD Sleep capsules also contain 25 mg of CBD per capsule, with the addition of 5 mg of melatonin. Taking a capsule 30 minutes before bedtime can improve your sleep quality and quantity.

The third type of CBD capsule Green Roads offers are the Relax capsules. These contain 25 mg of CBD as well as 25 mg of 5-HTP, an amino acid that aids in the creation of serotonin.

Whether you’re looking for the traditional effects of CBD, want to get better sleep or want to feel less stressed and more grounded, you can count on Green Roads to have the CBD capsules that best fit your needs.

PureKana

Get the most out of CBD with PureKana CBD capsules. Each capsule contains 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. This means you get to reap the benefits of CBD as well as other naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and fatty acids.

PureKana CBD capsules are non-GMO, certified organic and have been tested to contain no pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. These capsules also contain less than the legal amount of THC, which is 0.3 percent.

These gel capsules are easy to swallow and are a great addition to your daily routine. Use these capsules to minimize stress, improve sleep and boost your mood, especially on those rough days.

CBDfx

With a total of 750 mg per bottle, CBD gel capsules from CBDfx are sure to become your go-to product to enjoy the effects of CBD. Each capsule contains 25 mg of organic, full-spectrum CBD. The CBD is suspended in MCT oil, which provides many of the nutrients your body needs.

These CBD capsules contain trace amounts of terpenes and other cannabinoids that are naturally found in hemp. Full-spectrum CBD is said to be extremely effective, as all of the cannabinoids and terpenes work synergistically in order to offer the best results.

To use these capsules, simply take one or two by mouth each day. If you’re new to CBD or CBD capsules, it’s advised to start with one capsule a day and then increase the amount as desired.

PlusCBD Oil

PlusCBD Oil capsules are the perfect product for people who are looking to ease into the world of CBD. Each capsule contains just 15 mg of a complex phytocannabinoid matrix, which includes CBD along with other cannabinoids, fatty acids and even vitamin E.

PlusCBD Oil capsules are quick and easy to use. Over the next few days and weeks, you’ll notice just how much better you’re sleeping or how well you’re able to handle stressful situations.

Harness the best side of you and enjoy life as it’s meant to be by adding CBD capsules to your daily and nightly routine.

Medterra

Medterra CBD capsules are made with 99 percent pure CBD. These capsules are available in two strengths, 25 mg and 50 mg, and can be taken in the morning or at night. What’s nice about Medterra CBD capsules is that they’re made in the USA and contain zero THC, so there’s no worry about feeling high.

All hemp plants used to source their CBD are organically grown and non-GMO. This means you can have peace of mind that your hard-earned dollars are being spent on a product that is worthy and effective.

Medterra CBD gel capsules are easy to take and travel friendly.

Lazarus Naturals

Lazarus Naturals sells six varieties of CBD capsule, so there’s sure to be a product for you. The company offers three different dosages of traditional CBD capsules: 10 mg, 25 mg and 50 mg. Each capsule contains full-spectrum CBD capsules, which means you’ll get to experience the benefits of other cannabinoids as well as terpenes, fatty acids and vitamin E.

If you prefer CBD isolate or are looking for a THC-free product, check out the Energy Blend or Relaxation blend. The Energy Blend capsules contain 25 mg of CBD isolate as well as L-theanine, rhodiola, caffeine and vitamin B12.

The Relaxation Blend contains 25 mg of CBD isolate along with chamomile extract, ashwagandha extract, L-tryptophan and vitamin B6, all of which promote chill vibes.

cbdMD

cbdMD offers all of the CBD capsule dosage options that you could ever dream of. The company sells three different dosages: 15 mg, 33 mg and 50 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per capsule. Whether you’re brand new to taking CBD or are just looking to add another option to your daily routine, cbdMD is sure to have the right product for you.

These CBD capsules are made using a high-quality manufacturing process in order to ensure wholesome hemp properties. cbdMD capsules are also THC-free, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan.

The capsules are available in soft gel as well as traditional capsule form and can be purchased in 30- or 60-capsule quantities. Just one or two capsules a day can be life-changing, especially if you suffer from stress, depression, anxiety or insomnia.

Charlotte’s Web

Over the years, Charlotte’s Web has offered several versions of its CBD capsules. In late 2019, the company switched to liquid capsules, which are made using simpler ingredients and cleaner labels. The new liquid capsules also offer nearly double the CBD that the dry capsules offered, at a lower price per milligram.

Each CBD capsule contains 8 mg of full-spectrum CBD, along with other naturally occurring cannabinoids, terpenes and fatty acids. The CBD is extracted using a 100 percent CO2 process, so you can count on a pure, high-quality capsule.

While the dosage per capsule is low, especially when compared to other options on the market, the lower dosage makes it easier to pinpoint which dosage is ideal for you.

As an added bonus, these CBD capsules are U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, which gives customers confidence that Charlotte’s Web products are safe and legal throughout the U.S.

Highland Pharms

Highland Pharms recognizes that many CBD companies only sell their CBD capsules in one or two strengths, which is why this brand has gone above and beyond to offer five convenient dosages. Highland Pharms offers CBD soft gel capsules that contain either 15 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg or 100 mg doses. This allows you to choose the strength that is most appropriate for your specific needs.

These doses can also help you get the most bang for your buck. If you know you need 50 milligrams to feel the effects that you want, you can simply buy the 50 mg capsules rather than taking two 25 mg capsules each day.

Each capsule is made with full-spectrum CBD, which means they contain all of the naturally occurring cannabinoids in hemp, such as CBN, CBG and CBDA. Full-spectrum CBD also contains amino acids, terpenes and more than 400 phytonutrients.

You can use Highland Pharms CBD capsules for relief from joint pain, stress and depression, as well as for sleep support.

Bluebird Botanicals

Bluebird Botanicals has been in the CBD industry since 2012, making them one of the first companies to bring CBD products to the mainstream market. Over the last eight years, the company has continued to create high-quality CBD products, including CBD capsules.

The brand offers CBD capsules that contain 15 mg of full-spectrum CBD. If you’re looking for a lower dosage, Bluebird Botanicals also sells 5 mg capsules. This low dosage is ideal for new CBD users.

All CBD used in the capsules is derived from hemp that is grown in the U.S. For your convenience, bottles are available in 30 and 60 count.

Joy Organics

Joy Organics offers CBD capsules that contain 10 mg or 15 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. These precise measurements make it much easier to find the perfect dosage for your specific needs. The high-quality broad-spectrum CBD also means that you’ll get the effects of other cannabinoids, terpenes and fatty acids.

Joy Organics is a family owned and operated business that is passionate about CBD products. What makes Joy Organics products unique is the company’s specialized emulsification process. This process is designed to break down hemp particles into smaller sizes, which speeds up absorption, so you’ll feel effects quicker.

Royal CBD

As the name implies, Royal CBD is a company that creates premium products. They sell CBD capsules that contain 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD each. This is quite a high dosage, so if you’re new to taking CBD, definitely monitor your body’s response to such a high amount.

Because these capsules are made with full-spectrum CBD, you get to enjoy the perks of CBD, as well as the benefits of terpenes, fatty acids and other naturally occurring cannabinoids.

These CBD capsules are made using an advanced CO2 extraction method that creates pure and potent CBD.

If you’re looking for a daily CBD capsule that is effective in boosting your mood, minimizing stress and anxiety, and improving your nightly sleep, this is the product for you.

CBD American Shaman

CBD capsules from CBD American Shaman are made with full-spectrum, ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil. Each capsule contains 15 mg of CBD derived from non-GMO, U.S.-grown hemp. Capsules can be purchased by the bottle in 30- or 60-capsule quantities.

A huge perk of using CBD American Shaman CBD capsules is that the company uses proprietary nanotechnology in order to make products 9 times more bioavailable than similar products on the market. This means that these CBD capsules produce faster results because the ingredients are more efficiently absorbed by the body.

Conclusion

Tired of having to put CBD oil under your tongue and wait a minute before you can swallow it? Had enough of the sweet edibles and CBD gummies? If you’re looking for a quick, easy and convenient way to take CBD on a daily basis, capsules are the best option.

Consider the 18 companies in this list if you’re looking for high-quality CBD capsules that will deliver the results you want.

