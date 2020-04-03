Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Dies At 81 Due To Heart Complications

Singer-songwriter Bill Withers has died due to heart complications.
Withers, most known for songs such as “Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lovely Day” has passed away, according to a report published Friday by Rolling Stone. He was 81 years old at the time.
Stunningly beautiful.
Especially today.
“We all need somebody to lean on.”
Thank you, #BillWithers. pic.twitter.com/0bK6vQGy3Q
— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) April 3, 2020
“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father,” his family said in a statement. “A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”
Withers released a total of eight albums before he retired in 1985. (RELATED: Country Music Icon Joe Diffie Dies At The Age Of 61 Due To Coronavirus Complications)
In 2015, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“I still have to process this,” he said at the time, Rolling Stone reported. “You know that Billy Joel line, ‘Hot funk, cool punk, even if it’s old junk, it’s still rock & roll to me?’ I’m happy to represent the old junk category.”