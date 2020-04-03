Christian McCaffrey Starts ’22 And You’ To Raise Money In The War Against Coronavirus

Carolina Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey has started a program to aid in the war against coronavirus.

With the virus spreading across America and our society grinding to a halt, people are looking for all the help they can get. That’s why the unstoppable running back started the “22 and You” program to help as much as he can. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on Feb 10, 2020 at 5:23pm PST

McCaffrey wrote the following explaining his goals for the program:

I have created a program called “22 and You” to raise much needed funds for our healthcare heroes. My partners at Lowe’s Home Improvement and Bose have stepped up and donated to the program. We will be directing the monies raised to North Carolina Healthcare Foundation and South Carolina Hospital Association Foundation. I am personally matching the commitment of these great companies and encourage people to donate whatever you can: $22, $220, or $2,200.

You can read his full statement in the Instagram post below.

I know I’ve said it before, but I’m going to say it again: the sports community has stepped up in a way during this crisis that is downright incredible.

When the world and America needed help, people involved with sports didn’t hesitate to get involved, especially people tied to football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Football players, coaches and owners didn’t just get involved, but they’ve been leading the fight against coronavirus from their very public platforms.

You can now add McCaffrey to the long list of football people helping to win this brutal war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on Jan 24, 2020 at 4:11pm PST

We need all the help we can get in this fight against coronavirus and I’m proud of everybody from the sports world that has joined the effort to win.

Next time somebody tells you sports aren’t important, just remind them of who showed up and showed out during this crisis.