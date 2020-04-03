CDC Issues New Recommendation To Wear Face Coverings In Public During Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new recommendation that Americans wear non-medical face coverings in public, a walk-back of the organization’s previous position on the coronavirus.
Trump made the announcement at Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing at the White House, but he emphasized that the CDC’s new position was only a recommendation and said he would not be covering his face. The CDC initially told Americans not to wear masks in public in an attempt to preserve supplies for medical workers. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)
NEW: In light of recent studies, @CDCgov is recommending that Americans voluntarily wear a non-medical basic cloth or fabric mask that can be either purchased online or simply made at home. The CDC is NOT recommending the use of medical grade or surgical grade masks. #COVID19
— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) April 3, 2020
The new directive comes as the White House announced it would begin administering quick-result coronavirus tests to anyone coming in contact with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. The new rule excludes members of the press, however. (RELATED: The CIA Is Trying To Find China’s Real Coronavirus Numbers)
Trump has tested negative for the disease twice, while Pence and his wife have both tested negative once.