CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 22 UPDATE: I’m 100% Committed To Doing Whatever Is Necessary To Save The College Football Season

Friday marks day 22 of coronavirus isolation, and I’m doing my best to help win this war.

If you had told me a month ago that I’d be inside my house for more than three straight weeks, I would have told you that you were crazy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hell, I’m still wondering whether or not this is all some strange dream that I’m going to eventually wake up from.

Unfortunately, we all know it’s not. If anything, it’s a nightmare we’re just getting used to. First, coronavirus stole March Madness from us, then it stole our movies, it has stolen spring football practice and the regular season is in serious trouble.

Given the stakes of the situation, I’ve done everything I can to help win this war, and that means staying home.

Since deploying to my couch, I’ve not spoken to more than three other people face-to-face. Given the fact I have asthma and am in the high risk group, I can’t be taking any chances.

Plus, on top of that fact, it’s just our patriotic duty to stay in the fight for as long as possible. We can’t do that if we’re all sick.

We can only win this fight if we’re all 100% committed to seeing it through to the end. I love college football, and I’m 100% all in on making sure the season happens.

If that means I have to sit on my couch for the next five months, then I’ll do it with a smile on my face.

I’ll gladly sacrifice my summer for America and football if that’s what my country asks to do, and I hope you’re all ready and willing to do the same.

If we held the line during the Battle of the Bulge, then you can stay inside your house. If the boys in the airborne didn’t let the Germans take Bastogne, then you can do your part to make sure football season happens.

Imagine looking back in 30 years and saying you didn’t help. Do you really want to be part of the group that didn’t answer the bell when America called out for help?

Is that really how any of you reading this want to be remembered? Didn’t think so. While I’m not comparing myself to the guys in WWII, I am saying the American spirit is capable of great things.

If young men stood down the Nazis, then I’ll be damned if we don’t answer the call when our country needs us in 2020.

This is America, and we will always win. Right now, the game plan is to do some social distancing, sit on the couch and drink a beer.

If you’re not capable of pulling that off, then you’re not the kind of guy I want in a foxhole next to me when the bullets start flying.

As for me, I’m 100% all in on doing my part to make sure we’re back to normal and playing football in the fall. I hope you’re all with me.