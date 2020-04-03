Sam Hunt Releases New Album For 1st Time In More Than Five Years With ‘Southside’

Country music star Sam Hunt dropped his first album in more than five years Friday morning with “Southside.”

The last time we got a new album out of Hunt was back in late October 2014 when he released “Montevallo.” He was catapulted to the top of the country music world and he’s pretty much never looked back since.

Now, he’s hit his fans with “Southside,” and it’s pretty damn good. Is it as good as “Montevallo” was back when it hit shelves in 2014? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t say that right now. It’s way too early for me to say that. I’ll probably have to listen to it several times before I can answer that question.

What I can say for sure is that Hunt dropping “Southside” is going to send shockwaves through the country music industry.

There’s no chance this album doesn’t shoot to the top of the charts. It’s just not possible. Give it a little time, and I think there’s a very good chance “Southside” is the number one country album in America.

For those of you who have listened to “Southside,” let us know what you think in the comments. As I said above, jury is still out for me. I like it early on, but I’m going to have to listen to it a few more times.

Either way, Hunt dropping a new album for the first time in more than half a decade is a hell of a way to start your Friday.