Sam Hunt Releases New Album For 1st Time In More Than Five Years With ‘Southside’

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Singer Sam Hunt performs onstage during Lucian Grainge's 2016 Artist Showcase Presented by American Airlines and Citi at The Theatre at Ace Hotel Downtown LA on February 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Country music star Sam Hunt dropped his first album in more than five years Friday morning with “Southside.”

The last time we got a new album out of Hunt was back in late October 2014 when he released “Montevallo.” He was catapulted to the top of the country music world and he’s pretty much never looked back since.

 

Now, he’s hit his fans with “Southside,” and it’s pretty damn good. Is it as good as “Montevallo” was back when it hit shelves in 2014? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t say that right now. It’s way too early for me to say that. I’ll probably have to listen to it several times before I can answer that question.

What I can say for sure is that Hunt dropping “Southside” is going to send shockwaves through the country music industry.

There’s no chance this album doesn’t shoot to the top of the charts. It’s just not possible. Give it a little time, and I think there’s a very good chance “Southside” is the number one country album in America.

For those of you who have listened to “Southside,” let us know what you think in the comments. As I said above, jury is still out for me. I like it early on, but I’m going to have to listen to it a few more times.

Either way, Hunt dropping a new album for the first time in more than half a decade is a hell of a way to start your Friday.