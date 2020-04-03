HBO Releases Several Movies And TV Shows Free On Streaming Services During The Coronavirus Crisis

HBO pulled off an awesome move for people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The network announced that several TV shows and movies would be free on streaming starting Friday. “Ballers,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Succession” and more hits are included. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Cranks Up The Mystery Of Charlotte Hale In The New Episode ‘The Absence of Field’)

You can see a larger list of viewing options below.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

These @HBODocs will also available for free: The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

This is a genius move by HBO for two reasons. First, it’s just a great move by HBO to step up and help people out during the coronavirus pandemic.

People need all the help they can get right now. It’s a very tough time in America and the world at the moment, and that means we need to all come together to help each other out.

While giving people free TV and movies might not seem like much, it’s a gesture that could potentially go a long way for some people.

Secondly, there’s also a great chance that people will start watching HBO for free, get hooked on something they really like and then they’ll buy a subscription down the road.

I have no doubt that idea crossed the minds of HBO executives many times before making this decision. Despite the fact there’s most certainly some business motivations, I think we can all agree this is a classy move.

Props to HBO for keeping spirits high during this crisis!