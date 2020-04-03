National Security Expert Explains The New Security Threats Coronavirus Poses

National Security Expert Jordan Schachtel joined Daily Caller Senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc to discuss the potential threat COVID-19 poses to the United States’ security.
Schachtel, who is also a foreign policy expert, also discussed with Christian Datoc how Huawei 5G technology and similar companies may pose a separate unique threat to the privacy of American’s private information, from citizens to the federal government. (RELATED: Google Health Advisory Board Member Optimistic About ‘Sooner Than Later’ End Of Coronavirus Pandemic)
