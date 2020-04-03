March jobs report: 701,000 Jobs Lost, Unemployment Jumps To 4.4%

The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, according to Department of Labor data released Friday.

Total non-farm payroll employment fell by 701,000 in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report, reflecting the “effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and efforts to contain it”

March’s unemployment rate rose significantly to 4.4% from February’s 3.5%. This is the largest over-the-month increase in the unemployment rate since January 1975. (RELATED: Unemployment Claims Hit 50-Year Low)

March job numbers come amidst reports of massive unemployment numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Economists predicted to the Daily Caller News Foundation that March’s losses would not be reflected in the BLS report due to the “the method and timing of the data collection.”

“Almost all of the announcements of states closing non-essential businesses came after the BLS survey was conducted for March, so while the number won’t be good, it won’t nearly reflect how much the bottom fell out of the job market over the last several weeks,” Hamilton Place Strategies partner Matt McDonald told the DCNF Thursday. “Next month’s data will be much worse, and the eventual revisions to March will also be bad.”

The unemployment rate has held steady between 3.7% and 4% for more than a year, before the April jobs report showed it drop to 3.6%. Prior to April’s report, the consistent unemployment rate suggested that workers were jumping back into the workforce to fill open jobs, rather than the workers who are collecting unemployment welfare, according to The Wall Street Journal.

