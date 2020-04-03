NBC Sports Has Wisconsin At 17 In The ‘Way-Too-Early’ College Basketball Rankings

NBC Sports showed the Wisconsin Badgers some serious disrespect with its “way-too-early” college basketball rankings.

The network put the Badgers at 17 in the rankings. Yes, they’re at 17 as the defending Big 10 champions. That’s just absurd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Apr 1, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

How the hell does NBC think we’re 17 going into next season? It takes a lot to make me offended, but I think we just found something to get the job done.

We only lose Brevin Pritzl, and we’re the defending champs. In what fantasyland does returning the majority of the roster make you barely a top 20 team as defending champions?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

The Badgers are almost certainly going to be a top 10 team next season. That’s the reality of the situation. We’ve got Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford all coming back.

The roster for Wisconsin is absolutely stacked, and it’ll be one of the best in the nation. Getting ranked 17th is just laughably disrespectful.

I’m honestly at a loss for words. I don’t even know what to say to these rankings from NBC Sports because they’re so insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:06am PST

Keep doubting us, folks. The whole world can keep doubting us and it won’t matter. All we do at Wisconsin is win.

We don’t need the praise. We’ll just get to work. See you all next season!