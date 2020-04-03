‘We’re All In This Together’: New England Patriots Ship 300,000 Masks To New York Healthcare Workers

New England Patriots said “we’re all in this together” as they announced the shipment of 300,000 masks to New York amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted Friday on the Patriots' official Twitter page, there's a large 18-wheeler truck with the team's logo across the side being started up and driving off from what looks like a shipment facility.

"We're all in this together," the caption next to the post reads. "Headed to New York with hope, love and 300,000 masks for healthcare workers. #TogetherWhileApart."

We’re all in this together. Headed to New York with hope, love and 300,000 masks for healthcare workers. #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/uV6vS0LPkb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2020

The multi-Super-Bowl-winning team also recently announced that the team’s plane flew to Boston to deliver more than one million N95 masks for healthcare workers in the city to aid in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Our most important flight. More supplies will be needed! Please join our ongoing efforts: https://t.co/23xDMPbJjn https://t.co/jJtiupDBk3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 2, 2020

It is just the latest example of NFL teams and players stepping up to help out during the pandemic. As previously reported, New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees announced that he would be donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana to help communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” Brees shared. “After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need.”

The Saints player encouraged others to do their part, advising people to “maintain hope, and get through this together.”