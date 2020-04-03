Obi-Wan Kenobi Series With Ewan McGregor Gets New Writer, Release Date Appears To Be Unknown

A new writer has been found for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ with Ewan McGregor.
The series was paused indefinitely at the start of 2020 as Disney searched for a new direction and the company has apparently found it.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joby Harold is taking over as the writer. He previous work includes “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” THR didn’t report a concrete release date for the show on Disney+.
Well, for once, we finally have some good news during these trying times. The Obi-Wan series on Disney+ seems to be plagued with problems.
Given the fact that I’m a gigantic “Star Wars” fan, I’ve been excited to see it, despite the fact the problems seemed to be mounting.
Now, the Disney+ “Star Wars” series has found a new writer, Ewan McGregor is returning as the iconic character and those are reasons to celebrate.
Given the fact that coronavirus has pretty much destroyed sports and entertainment, I’ll take all the good news I can get.
Keep checking back for more details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series when we have them. Given how great “The Mandalorian” was on Disney+, I think we should all have high expectations.