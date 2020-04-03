When Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Begin On Netflix?

“Ozark” season three is in the books on Netflix, and that has everybody wondering when we’ll get new episodes.

While Netflix hasn’t made any official announcement about when season four starts with Jason Bateman, Esquire speculated that we’ll likely get it summer or fall of 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Season one arrived July 2017 and season two was released August 2018. Season three obviously came out at the end of March.

That’s a pretty large spread for episode releases, but I think summer 2021 sounds about right. Getting new episodes of “Ozark” by March 2021 would be one hell of a fast turnaround for Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:30pm PDT

I don’t expect that to happen at all. I think it’s reasonable to assume the earliest new “Ozark” episodes will arrive is summer 2021.

If they show up in the fall of 2021, then I can live with that as well. However, if we’re sitting here at the start of 2022 without new episodes, then that’ll be a problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Apr 2, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

If we’re sitting here in a year and we’re still far away from season four, then fans are going to be upset. Trust me, I’m saying that as a monster fan of the show.

What I do know for sure is that the quality of “Ozark” through three seasons has been nothing short of spectacular.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

It’s hard for most shows to have one or two solid seasons. The Netflix hit about money laundering has now finished up three seasons, and they were all incredible.

Now, we wait for the arrival of season four. I hope you’re all as juiced as I am because we were left with one hell of an ending to close out season three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark) on Mar 5, 2020 at 12:03pm PST

Go, Marty, go!