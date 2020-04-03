Ralph Reed On Trump, Evangelicals, And Coronavirus

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, on the coronavirus, faith in trying times, and his new book, “For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump.” Reed, a Ph.D. in history, brings a unique perspective on the events of the day and to the preview of the 2020 elections.
Listen to the show:
Watch the Ralph Reed interview:
Ralph Reed, former head of the Christian Coalition and longtime Republican strategist, discusses how his hometown of Atlanta is weathering the coronavirus storm, the resiliency of human beings, and the power of religion in trying times. We also discuss the Democratic Party’s abandonment and attacks on people of faith, and the how and why of how evangelicals found an unlikely champion in President Donald Trump, all chronicled in his new book, “For God and Country.”
(RELATED: Ralph Reed Says Christianity Today Magazine Should Be Called ‘Christianity Yesterday’)
Today’s podcast is sponsored by 100% organic CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.
Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.