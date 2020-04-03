Ralph Reed On Trump, Evangelicals, And Coronavirus

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with Ralph Reed, founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, on the coronavirus, faith in trying times, and his new book, “For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump.” Reed, a Ph.D. in history, brings a unique perspective on the events of the day and to the preview of the 2020 elections.

Ralph Reed, former head of the Christian Coalition and longtime Republican strategist, discusses how his hometown of Atlanta is weathering the coronavirus storm, the resiliency of human beings, and the power of religion in trying times. We also discuss the Democratic Party’s abandonment and attacks on people of faith, and the how and why of how evangelicals found an unlikely champion in President Donald Trump, all chronicled in his new book, “For God and Country.”

