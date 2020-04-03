REPORT: LaMelo Ball Is In The Process Of Buying The Illawarra Hawks In The NBL

LaMelo Ball is trying to buy the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL in Australia.

According to ESPN, Ball is in the process of buying his former NBL team, but the league has said nothing is official at this time.

His manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN, “We own the team. It’s a done deal.” The league has only confirmed discussions are underway, but nothing officially has been agreed on.

Jackson also told ESPN, “I’m in touch with several former NBA GMs that want to go there to help out and high-level coaches that won every championship you can imagine.”

It sounds like LaMelo wants to turn the Hawks into a feeder team for the NBA for top-level high school recruits, which is exactly what he did himself.

Imagine being 18 years old and owning a pro basketball team. The NBL (National Basketball League) isn’t a joke at all. It’s one of the best leagues in the world, and some of the best players outside of the NBA are in it.

There’s a very real chance the youngest Ball brother will be the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He’s also clearly focused on building a bit of an empire.

Owning a basketball team in one of the best leagues in the world as a teenager is a hell of start.

Say whatever you want about the Ball family, but there’s no doubt they’re incredibly talented players and focused on business.

Something tells me LaMelo is going to be a mainstay in the NBA for the next 15 years, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.