Sailor Brinkley-Cook Defends Use Of Face Mask Amid U.S. Shortage During Coronavirus Pandemic

Actress Sailor Brinkley-Cook has defended the use of a face mask after being criticized due to the shortage of masks in America.

Brinkley-Cook, daughter of Christie Brinkley, defended her use of masks on her Instagram story on Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Claps Back Against Criticism for Wearing a N95 Mask in Public https://t.co/sNqI3Tlh9V — E! News (@enews) April 2, 2020

“To everyone reaching out (very angrily) about me having a mask,” Brinkley-Cook, 21, wrote on her Instagram, “My mom is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask so she had a stash of them in her art studio. We didn’t buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19.”

“She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals,” she continued. “She’s been continuing to work to find supplies to help keep hospital workers safe as well.” (RELATED: Kentucky College Student Creates Face Mask For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

The former “Dancing With The Stars” contestant reiterated that she has one mask that she reuses when in public or when she goes to the grocery store.

“I have one mask. My boyfriend has one mask. And we are VERY grateful to have one and are donating daily to organizations helping to create masks,” she said. “When we go to the grocery store or out on a walk we wear them so that, god forbid if we might have it and don’t know, we don’t spread it to someone less able to fight it off. Please stop sending hateful messages, and stay safe.”