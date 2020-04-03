‘I Cried’: Senator Cory Gardner Said He Got Emotional After He Was Able To Secure 2 Million Masks From Taiwan

Two million face masks are being sent to the U.S. by Taiwan to relieve the medical supply shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, largely thanks to Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, numerous sources reported.

Taiwan is sending two million face masks to the U.S., one million of which will go to the federal government and the other million will be divided among the states, Denver CBS affiliate reported Friday. Colorado will receive 100,000 which is 10% of the total to be sent. The masks are expected to arrive in Colorado next week. (RELATED: Taiwan Says It Warned WHO About Coronavirus In December, But Its Warnings Were Ignored)

Gardner has worked closely with Taiwan as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, and in August 2019, Tawainese President Tsai Ing-Wen even visited Colorado because of Gardner, marking the first time a sitting president of the country had visited the state.

“I didn’t think that it would come down to a global pandemic and the partnerships that we would we’d rely on in a global pandemic. And I’ve got to be honest, Shaun, when found out that we had been able to secure, with the great generosity of Taiwan, two million masks — and we’d have a huge chunk of that coming to Colorado — I cried. Because I have’t been able to sleep at night knowing that so many people are facing the anxieties they face,” Gardner said, according to CBS.

Gardner helped pass a bill that supports Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization, which President Donald Trump signed into law last week. He has endeavored upon legislation that would affirm Taiwan’s standing in response to increased Chinese pressure and bullying tactics, according to his website.

“They’re a global leader in the response, donating millions of masks to the United States. Tens of thousands will be in Colorado as result. They should be part of the global health care discussion,” CBS reported.

Gardner said he’s also working with other Asian countries abroad to secure more resources for Colorado, which had over 3,728 coronavirus cases and 96 deaths as of Friday.

“We’ve been working with 150 suppliers in Vietnam who could potentially provide relief, on ventilators, to Colorado,” he told CBS. “South Koreans have been incredible partners in putting up tests for Colorado. They’re on their way to Colorado now. This could potentially be a significant, significant help to our state.”