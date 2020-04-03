POLL: 39.5% Of People Are Drinking More Alcohol In Coronavirus Isolation, 24.1% Are Drinking Less

A substantial amount of people have increased their alcohol consumption while isolating from the coronavirus.

Given the fact alcohol sales are through the roof right now with people stuck at home because of the virus, I asked in a Twitter poll if people are drinking more, less or the same.

The results were a shade surprising. Of the 1,822 voters, 39.5% voted they were drinking more, 24.1% voted drinking less and 36.3% voted drinking the same.

The results were a shade surprising. Of the 1,822 voters, 39.5% voted they were drinking more, 24.1% voted drinking less and 36.3% voted drinking the same.

Are you drinking more or less alcohol while isolating and quarantining from the coronavirus pandemic? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 2, 2020

I’m honestly surprised only 39.5% of people voted they were drinking more alcohol. Drinking more still took the top spot, but not by the margin I expected.

I figured that people drinking more would easily blow past the 50% mark. I guess I was wrong. I’m not sure if this is a good surprise or a bad one.

Maybe I live in a bit of a bubble here in Washington D.C. because everybody out here seems to be throwing booze back left and right.

As for people drinking less, I only have one question for all of you: what the hell is wrong with all of you? Why would you choose a national pandemic as the time to drink less?

Why would you do that? We’re in a crisis! Why try to sober up now?

As for me, I’m actually firmly in the camp of people who haven’t changed their alcohol consumption. As I’ve written before, I don’t view isolation as an excuse to get fat and lazy.

I’ve been sticking to my weekly routine, which means not a single drop of alcohol from Sunday through Thursday.

Have there been times while at home watching some Netflix and working that I’ve wanted a beer? No doubt. No doubt at all, but sticking to a structure is more important than ever.

Let us know in the comments how much you’re drinking during the coronavirus pandemic!