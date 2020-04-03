REPORT: ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Transferred To Medical Center From Prison

Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic has reportedly been transferred to a medical center from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joe Exotic is now being held at the Federal Medical Center Forth Worth in Texas, according to a report published Thursday by the New York Post.

Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, told Andy Cohen on the SiriusXM series “Andy Cohen Live” that the county jail the zookeeper had previously been held at in Oklahoma had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The federal prison “put him on COVID-19 isolation” because “the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” Passage confirmed. It is unclear if Exotic has tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: Joe Exotic Of ‘Tiger King’ Held In Quarantine After Being Transferred To Federal Prison)

Joe Exotic, who is a main character in the Netflix docuseries about zookeepers, is currently in prison after being sentenced to 22 years for attempting to hire somebody to kill off nemesis and owner of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin. He was convicted of violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tiger cubs and was also hit with 17 wildlife violations.

‘Tiger King‘ Joe Exotic, being held at a Fort Worth prison, files $94 million lawsuit https://t.co/FtGGSPJ8Dp — Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) March 31, 2020

In mid-March, Exotic filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service and his former business partner Jeff Lowe.