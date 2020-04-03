White House To Begin Administering COVID-19 Tests To Anyone Close To Trump, Pence

White House physicians will begin administering coronavirus tests to anyone who comes in “close proximity” to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, according to a Friday announcement.

The new rule excludes members of the press, however. Trump has tested negative for the disease twice, while Pence and his wife have both tested negative once, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Senate Coronavirus Bill Is Discriminatory To Residents In DC, One Day Before House Vote)

“As the physician to the president and White House Operations continue to protect the health and safety of the president and vice president, starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission,” Deere said. (RELATED: The CIA Is Trying To Find China’s Real Coronavirus Numbers)

The announcement comes as coronavirus cases are surging in the nation’s capital, as well as in New York City. Trump extended the administration’s social distancing guidelines another 30 days to the end of April.