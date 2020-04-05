Jerome Adams Predicts Coronavirus ‘Pearl Harbor Moment’ In Coming Weeks

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday that the United States is fast approaching a “Pearl Harbor moment” with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams joined “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace to discuss the CDC’s newest guidelines — recommending face coverings for Americans as they go out — and how the federal government was handling the continued spread of the virus.

WATCH:

“Given the course of the disease in China and Italy and that we are weeks or months behind them, how bad is this epidemic going to be in America and how long will it last?” Wallace asked after introducing Adams. (RELATED: Fox Guest Drops Huge Question On Chris Wallace: ‘What If All Top 3 Contenders In This Race Contract This Virus?’)

“Well, it’s tragically fitting that we are talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Adams replied. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized, it’s going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that.”

Adams went on to say that the people could still do their part to mitigate the spread of the virus by adhering to the guidelines that have been put forth by their state governments, the federal government and the CDC.

“I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Adams concluded. “If everyone does their part for the next 30 days. We are seeing Washington, where they started, doing a much better job. California’s trajectory has leveled off, so there is hope, but we can all do our part.”