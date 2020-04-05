Ohio Prosecutor To Stay-At-Home Violators: ‘You Can Sit There And Kill Yourself’ In Jail

A Cincinnati, Ohio prosecutor said violators of the state’s stay-at-home order will be arrested and can “sit there and kill” themselves in jail.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order last month, then last week extended it until May 1. The order bans all nonessential travel, gatherings of more than 10 people, and requires all visitors to the state to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

During a weekend radio interview, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters was asked about Rashaan Davis, who was arrested Saturday for live-streaming a gathering of more than 50 people at a Cincinnati gas station.

“You are attempting, in my mind as a prosecutor, to commit serious physical harm to people, and that is felonious assault,” Deters said, as reported by The Washington Examiner. “So fine, sit your butt in a jail. You can sit there and kill yourself. I don’t care, but you’re not going to kill my kids, and you’re not going to kill my neighbors’ kids. I’m done with this nonsense, so we’ll see what happens.”

“I told the chief to charge him with felonious assault,” he continued. “I don’t care. This is going to stop. I’m telling you, at least now, the guy is going to stop.” (RELATED: ‘We Should Never Let Someone Like That Run This Country’: Tucker Carlson Says Dr. Fauci’s Advice Could Lead To ‘National Suicide’)

Acknowledging that the order is “not pleasant for anyone” including himself, the prosecutor said he has “absolutely no patience” for people who “flaunt” and “make fun” of the order.

Ohio currently has over 4,000 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths.