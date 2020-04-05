The Coronavirus Numbers Game

On today’s show we take a look at the projections for coronavirus hospitalizations and the actual reported numbers, noting the massive difference between the two. Plus, virtue signaling in the media, and a “non-binary musician” is upset over a “gendered” cervical cancer diagnosis.

Listen to the show:

Everything related to the coronavirus shutdown of the country is guided, in large part, by projected deaths and hospitalizations. But what if the computer models are wrong, way wrong? We look at what one of the most prominent models said would be the number of hospital beds and ICU units needed at this point and compare it to what the actual number for both of those are and speculate as to why there is such a huge discrepancy between the two.

