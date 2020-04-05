US

Tiger Tests Positive For COVID-19 At Bronx Zoo

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Nadia, a 4-year-old female tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Along with several other big cats at the popular New York zoo, Nadia was tested for COVID-19 after developing a persistent dry cough. She and the other cats are expected to recover. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Airs Report Claiming Coronavirus ‘Probably Originated From A Laboratory In Wuhan’)

“A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19. 6 other tigers and lions at the zoo are also showing symptoms. Believed to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo worker. All doing well. To my knowledge, this is the first animal to test positive in the U.S.,” National Geographic reporter Natasha Daly tweeted.

The USDA is recommending that infected people keep a safe distance not just from other people but from animals as well, including pets.

Nadia is reportedly the first animal in the United States to test positive for the virus.