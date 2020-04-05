Trump Announces US Has Tested 1.67 Million People For Coronavirus, The Most By Any Country

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that the United States had tested 1,670,000 individuals for coronavirus, claiming that’s far more than any other country in the world.
Trump, speaking the same day his Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned to expect a “9/11” or “Pearl Harbor” type of stress this coming week, said that he could see “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The president added that the new tests produced by Abbott Labs, which can produce results in roughly 15 minutes or less, will be instrumental in further monitoring infection rates among the general population. The antibody test, which the Food and Drug Administration just approved for production by Cellex Inc. last week, will additionally help with stopping the spread among medical professionals and first responders.
Trump additionally urged doctors to prescribe a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to be used as an anti-viral therapy.
“We have the brightest minds in science, but we are driven by the goal of getting rid of this plague, getting rid of this scourge, getting rid of this virus,” he concluded.
WATCH: