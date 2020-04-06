‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Averages 7.73 Million Viewers On CBS

“ACM Presents: Our Country” had a ton of viewers Sunday night.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special that aired instead of the ACM Awards averaged 7.73 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The ACM Awards have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but people were clearly interested in the replacement.
This warms my heart. It warms my heart to know so many people tuned in for the country music during these trying times.
When America needed something to cheer them up, country music answered the call. That will put a smile on my face every single day of the week.
It is pretty crummy that the ACM Awards didn’t happen as scheduled Sunday night? Yeah, it’s a tough situation, but it is what is.
Despite the fact the ACM Awards didn’t occur because of coronavirus, we still got to watch “ACM Presents: Our Country.”
If there was ever a great consolation prize, I think this would be it as viewers got to watch entertainers perform from home.
