Alabama Named As ‘Running Back U’ Over Wisconsin

The University of Alabama was laughably ranked ahead of Wisconsin for football programs that produce the best running backs.

Sports Illustrated released a list of the best running back schools in America, and the Crimson Tide came in first. Where did the Badgers rank? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eighth! Are you kidding me? Eight! I could slam my computer against a wall right now.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything I disagree more than with this list. Has Alabama produced some great running backs over the years? Without a doubt.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have always had strong backfields. That’s just a fact, and I’m man enough to admit that.

However, the idea Alabama is more of running back school than Wisconsin is absurdly dumb. Melvin Gordon and Jonathan Taylor are arguably the two best running backs in the past few years, and both played for Wisconsin.

James White was a rotation guy for the Badgers, and now he’s an NFL star.

I’m willing to accept a certain amount of disrespect as a Wisconsin guy because our whole mantra is blocking out the noise and putting in work.

See in the fall! Keep disrespecting us, and we’ll just keep smashing the ball down your damn throat.