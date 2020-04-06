Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Allegation

Actress Alyssa Milano defended former Vice President Joe Biden amid accusations of sexual misconduct, saying that he deserves due process.

Milano supported independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and has since endorsed Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary. She shared a video Monday — from her recent interview on “Andy Cohen Live” — explaining why, despite the accusations and her activism in the #metoo movement, she still supports Biden and will not be withdrawing her endorsement.

I explained my silence on the allegations against Joe Biden in this clip. I am still endorsing @JoeBiden. Listen to this clip to find out why. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/6v7udELEzv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Milano explained that her goal in supporting the #metoo movement had been to shift society toward believing women rather than dismissing them — but that was never meant to rob men of the due process to which they were entitled. (RELATED: Feminists Divided Over ‘Sex Strike’ To Protest Abortion Restrictions)

#BelieveWomen does not mean everyone gets to accuse anyone of anything and that’s that. It means that our societal mindset and default reaction shouldn’t be that women are lying. (Keep reading) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

I believe, along with many others in this space, that accusations need to be investigated with due process for the accused. This is the only way for the movement to work & create the change we are fighting for. Anything less puts the entire movement and women’s equality at risk. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Fellow “Charmed” alum Rose McGowan was not impressed with Milano’s explanation, suggesting that she was willing to accept allegations when they were leveled against people that she didn’t like, but concerned about due process for those she did.

“You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME,” McGowan tweeted.

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

And Milano did appear to have a very different approach to “due process” when it came to the nomination — and eventual confirmation — of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Her attacks on Kavanaugh began within hours of his nomination on July 9, 2018.

Brett Kavanaugh, in just on just one case, attacked women’s rights, healthcare, and immigration. He is the trifecta of terrible, and he must never sit on the Supreme Court. Call your senators. Don’t stop calling. (202) 224-3121#SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/OazjPyXECl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 10, 2018

From that day until the day of his eventual confirmation, Milano continued to attack.

“Kavanaugh Could Tip Supreme Court Against Gun Control Laws. If confirmed, Judge Brett Kavanaugh could swing the Supreme Court further in favor of expanding access to guns and striking down gun control laws.” #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/eIZkPZ4Htb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 23, 2018

We know who Kavanaugh is because time and time again he’s shown us. We need the @SenateDems to do everything they can to stop him. Kavanaugh was hand picked by the Federalist Society to further an agenda based on hurtful, UnAmerican, ideology. pic.twitter.com/XkWYRUjUVv — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 29, 2018

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford went public with accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, Milano was quick to join the fight despite the fact that Ford’s claims lacked substantiation from any source.

WRITER OF THE CONFIDENTIAL KAVANAUGH EMAIL: “Christine Ford is a professor at Palo Alto University who teaches in a consortium with Stanford University, training graduate students in clinical psychology. Her work has been widely published in academic journals.” https://t.co/ZGl4glyR9Q — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 16, 2018

Milano made no move to question the authenticity of Ford’s claims, instead boosting her credibility by referring to her as a “victim” rather than an “alleged victim” and promoting her story with no caveats. She even attended Kavanaugh’s hearings in support of Ford.

At the heart of the Kavanaugh accusations there’s a woman who has had to carry this for decades. She’s trying to do a service for her country by bringing this private story to the public & deserves the same respect, empathy, and kindness that all victims of sexual abuse deserve. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 17, 2018

The words #MeToo connected us through our pain. But they also connected us to our power. Today, once again, we must connect to that power. We are all Anita Hill. We are all Christine Blasey Ford. We have the power to stop Kavanaugh. Let’s get to work. (202) 224-3121 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 21, 2018

Milano gave the same consideration to accusations against President Donald Trump, repeating the accusations without noting that it as possible that some — or all — were untrue.