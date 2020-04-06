Politics

Alyssa Milano Says Joe Biden Deserves ‘Due Process’ In Sexual Assault Allegation

Actress Alyssa Milano listens to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Saul Loeb/Pool

Actress Alyssa Milano defended former Vice President Joe Biden amid accusations of sexual misconduct, saying that he deserves due process.

Milano supported independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and has since endorsed Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary. She shared a video Monday — from her recent interview on “Andy Cohen Live” — explaining why, despite the accusations and her activism in the #metoo movement, she still supports Biden and will not be withdrawing her endorsement.

Milano explained that her goal in supporting the #metoo movement had been to shift society toward believing women rather than dismissing them — but that was never meant to rob men of the due process to which they were entitled. (RELATED: Feminists Divided Over ‘Sex Strike’ To Protest Abortion Restrictions)

Fellow “Charmed” alum Rose McGowan was not impressed with Milano’s explanation, suggesting that she was willing to accept allegations when they were leveled against people that she didn’t like, but concerned about due process for those she did.

“You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME,” McGowan tweeted.

And Milano did appear to have a very different approach to “due process” when it came to the nomination — and eventual confirmation — of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Her attacks on Kavanaugh began within hours of his nomination on July 9, 2018.

From that day until the day of his eventual confirmation, Milano continued to attack.

When Dr. Christine Blasey Ford went public with accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, Milano was quick to join the fight despite the fact that Ford’s claims lacked substantiation from any source.

Milano made no move to question the authenticity of Ford’s claims, instead boosting her credibility by referring to her as a “victim” rather than an “alleged victim” and promoting her story with no caveats. She even attended Kavanaugh’s hearings in support of Ford.

Milano gave the same consideration to accusations against President Donald Trump, repeating the accusations without noting that it as possible that some — or all — were untrue.