Andrew Cuomo Says New York Deaths Have Been ‘Effectively Flat’ For Two Days

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered some hope Monday that his state may be flattening its curve, saying that deaths in his state from the coronavirus pandemic have been “effectively flat” for two days.

“4,758, which is up from 159, but which is effectively flat for two days. While none of this is good news, the flattening, possible flattening, of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” the governor said at his daily coronavirus press briefing. “New York is still far and away the most impacted state. New Jersey is having real difficulty, and in speaking with Governor Murphy from New Jersey, anything we can do together, we will. Michigan, also. California has leveled off, and Louisiana is having a difficult time. So they are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Cuomo also added that the number of hospitalizations in his state has declined in recent days. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) model that the Trump administration has been using for its response estimated that New York would need 65,400 hospital beds by April 4, but only 15,905 were actually used. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

WATCH:

“Total number of hospitalizations are down. The ICU admissions are down, and the daily intubations are down,” Cuomo said. Those are all good signs, and again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve.”