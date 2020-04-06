UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Due To Coronavirus Symptoms

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care Monday due to symptoms from coronavirus.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a statement from the British government released Monday reads in part.
“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the first Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.”
“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”
Johnson, who is 55-years-old, initially announced that he tested positive for coronavirus late last month. On Sunday, he was hospitalized as his symptoms worsened. A Downing Street spokesperson called it simply a “precautionary step.”
The U.K. continues to struggle with coronavirus. On April 1st, the nation experienced its deadliest day until that point, with 563 deaths and a mortality rate of roughly 10 percent.
As of Monday, the U.K. has 52,274 confirmed cases and 5,383 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins’ COVID-19 map. (RELATED: UK Experiences Their Deadliest Day From Coronavirus)