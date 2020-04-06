CBS, ABC, NBC Coming Together To Air ‘One World: Together At Home’ With Kimmel, Fallon, Colbert Hosting

CBS, ABC, NBC all coming together to air an event being called “One World: Together At Home” to be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen will present the star-studded event on April 18 live and it will be broadcast across multiple TV networks, according to the Hill in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

Just announced: CBS, ABC, NBC networks are coming together to air “ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME” Saturday, April 18… Colbert, Kimmel and Fallon will co-host. It’ll be on broadcast + more than a dozen cable channels, YouTube, radio, etc. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 6, 2020

The virtual special, hosted by the networks late-night talk show hosts, will include appearances from the likes of such stars as Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend and more, as Americans remain in their homes during the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“We need to tell the stories of and celebrate the front line community, health care workers, and their acts of kindness,” Gaga shared during a WHO news briefing about the event.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, cultural moment,” she added. “We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit.”

The “Stupid Love” hitmaker also explained that the special will not be a benefits concert.

“I would like to also let you know that this broadcast special is not actually a fundraiser,” the 34-year-old singer shared. “We all wanted to raise the money before we went on air.”

The singer said that she spent the weekend getting $35 million in donations from corporations, tech companies and philanthropists for the organizations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund that will towards “essential [personal protective equipment], supplies, and testing kits around the world, and will help improve lab capacity.”