Colts Owner Jim Irsay Donates More Than 10,000 Masks To The Indiana State Department of Health

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has continued to ramp up his efforts to help win the war against coronavirus.

After already getting financially involved, Irsay has now donated more than 10,000 N95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health to help in the fight against the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@Colts owner @JimIrsay is donating over 10,000+ N95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health for healthcare workers battling COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/xfNgd3tOnj — NFL (@NFL) April 5, 2020

First, Irsay opened up his checkbook to help those in need during this awful time. Now, he’s donating masks to the people on the front lines of this fight.

WE DID IT! Over $300k raised for @GleanersFBIndy.@JimIrsay just added $1 MILLION to that total. pic.twitter.com/tIL2RfLPDa — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 17, 2020

No war is easy to win, and the war against coronavirus isn't any different. I have complete confidence in our ability to get the job done. Major shoutout to Irsay for continuing to help.