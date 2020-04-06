Democratic State Rep. Plans To Refer Trump To The Hague For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Democratic Ohio State Rep. Tavia Galonski plans to refer President Donald Trump to The Hague for “crimes against humanity” over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, she announced Sunday night.
“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow,” Galonski said. “Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”
I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4
— Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020
The Hague is a city in the Netherlands where the United Nations holds its International Court of Justice as well as the International Criminal Court. Democrats have criticized the president for being too slow to respond to the outbreak, although none have suggested measures as harsh as Galonski. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)
Galonski attacked Trump for touting hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that has been shown in clinical trials to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Nevertheless, Trump’s top adviser on the coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has urged caution and argued that there is not enough evidence to celebrate it as a therapeutic.